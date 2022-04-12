ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission approved plans for a new convenience store to be built at the site of a popular Allentown restaurant at its Tuesday meeting.
Two Farms Incorporated received a conditioned preliminary/final approval from city planners to build a Royal Farms store. Plans also call for a gas station and car wash.
The Brass Rail previously announced it was closing its doors on June 4 after being in business for more than 90 years.
Founder Phillip Sorrentino was an immigrant from Italy who in 1931 opened a hamburger and hotdog stand. In 1933, Sorrentino opened at 1137 Hamilton Street in Allentown, and in 1937, he introduced the cheesesteak to Allentown, according to the Brass Rail's website.