Allentown City Hall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission approved plans for a new convenience store to be built at the site of a popular Allentown restaurant at its Tuesday meeting.

Two Farms Incorporated received a conditioned preliminary/final approval from city planners to build a Royal Farms store. Plans also call for a gas station and car wash.

The Brass Rail previously announced it was closing its doors on June 4 after being in business for more than 90 years.

Founder Phillip Sorrentino was an immigrant from Italy who in 1931 opened a hamburger and hotdog stand. In 1933, Sorrentino opened at 1137 Hamilton Street in Allentown, and in 1937, he introduced the cheesesteak to Allentown, according to the Brass Rail's website.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you