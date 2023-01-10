ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.

The site at 2300 Hanover Avenue is currently vacant.

The project calls for two site entry points and the plan calls for various amenities such as a pickle ball court, freestanding garages, a park, bicycle storage area and clubhouse. About 10 percent of the proposed buildings are in Allentown, with 90 percent in Bethlehem.

Chairman Christian Brown called the project's scope as "significant."

As it was a sketch plan, no formal action was taken Tuesday afternoon.

In other news, the commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast-food restaurant.

The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development, LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is in the Urban Commercial District.

The applicant noted Tuesday the restaurant will have a drive-thru lane and pickup "similar to the Burger King down the street."

The plan was tabled Oct. 11 due to planners' concerns about the project's layout, challenging sight lines to and from the restaurant, landscaping, and automobile headlights' trajectories.

The applicant resubmitted the plan Dec. 12 focusing on landscaping along the drive thru. In addition, they revised the building's exact location to amend setback. The city is requesting the applicant provide traffic signal improvements, which the applicant maintains is "extremely expensive and unfair." The applicant has not submitted a complete traffic study but did submit a trip generation report.

An attorney for the applicant requested the commission table a vote Tuesday.

Finally, planners tabled a preliminary/final plan at the former Nick's Diner and expand the former National Auto Store into a 9,905 square-foot dental office at 1802 and 1814 Tilghman Street featuring Bella Casa Kitchen and Bath. The proposal, offered by Dr. Michael Skolnick, will be called ChildSmiles Dental.

The plan calls to expand the auto parts store to the rear of the building and the applicant already has demolished the diner. The auto parts store will be the dentist's office and the Bella Casa footprint will not change. Customer parking will be mostly on the building's west side, although parking will be available to the east side. The applicant is proposing new lighting along the frontage and in the parking lot.

The applicant will review the proposed driveway and parking lot before their next appearance.