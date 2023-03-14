ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission recommended approval of a land development plan for a "select service" boutique hotel Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The proposal offered by City Center Investment Corp. calls to demolish 949-959 Hamilton Street properties to build a 58,400 square-foot, five-story 140-room hotel with 4,300 square feet of restaurant and tavern space.

The hotel would be "more affordable" than other downtown hotels, noted Jane Heft, vice president of project design and corporate branding of City Center. There will be no valet parking associated with the proposed hotel.

City Center will hire a third party to manage the property but will retain ownership, according to Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager with City Center. The hotel is expected to generate $185,000 in annual tax revenue.

The property at 949-959 Hamilton Street historically consisted of a large commercial building with a 949-955 Hamilton Street address, which functioned mostly as the Rialto Theater. The mixed-use painted brick building that anchors the corner of 10th and Hamilton streets maintained separate ownership under the address of 957-959 Hamilton Street.

A third existing building, previously known as 11 N. 10th Street, was historically a private residence, but is now connected to the corner building through infill constructed in the former rear yard of 957-959 Hamilton Street. The individual buildings had been consolidated into a single parcel.

A city Historical Architectural Review Board report indicated the historical and architectural significance "varies between the individual buildings." Historically the Rialto Theater buildings retains "some historical and cultural significance" as it operated at the city's first movie palace in 1918. But the most significant period of the theater's history rests in the original building that was destroyed by the 1946 fire.

The report noted "as a whole the property holds low architectural significance." The greatest value rests in the 957-959 Hamilton Street property. This was due to the mid-19th century construction date.

On Monday night the zoning hearing board approved the buildings' demolition.

In other news, the commission recommended zoning text amendment changes for another City Center project indirectly tied to the hotel.

This request centered around the construction of a 30,000 square-foot, two-story entertainment venue on a vacant site at 935-937 and 939 Hamilton St.

The zoning change will allow "entertainment venue signs" for structures between Ninth and 10th streets on Hamilton Street that "primarily provide for live entertainment uses for 500 or more customers at a time."

The 935-937 and 939 Hamilton St. project would rest mid-block between a four-story structure to the east and a six-story structure to the west. City Center has said the project would cater to events "too small for the PPL Arena."

In other business, the planning commission tabled again a land development plan for a new fast food restaurant.

The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development, LLC, involves building a 2,475-square-foot Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.

During previous meetings and again Tuesday, planners expressed concerns about the project's layout and design. Pedestrian safety and vehicular safety were discussed at length Tuesday without resolution.