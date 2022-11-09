ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission advanced a preliminary/final land development plan for an apartment complex at the former headquarters of a daily newspaper Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

The project, offered by City Center Investment Corporation, calls for a five-story, 248,000 square-foot building with 231 apartment units at the former Morning Call building at 101 N. Sixth Street. The developer is calling for the construction of a pedestrian bridge spanning Sixth Street to an existing parking deck featuring about 320 parking spaces. The firm is planning also to erect 41 parking spaces.

Robert DeLorenzo, senior project manager with City Center, noted studios would rent for $1,300 monthly, with one-bedrooms at $1,500 per month and two-bedrooms at $1,800 per month. He told planners the company's agenda is to subdivide the property into three lots. The company plans to demolish a portion of the existing structure, specifically the newspaper's former printing press.

The new site will feature various amenities, such as a pool, outdoor fire pits, yard games and grills. The proposal calls for the building to have three elevators.

From a design standpoint Jane Heft, vice president of project design and corporate branding, said the building would "pay homage to The Morning Call building."

However, City Center has not yet named the project.

"We have something fun, but we will wait," DeLorenzo said.

The project gained approval from all planning commission members save one.

"I'm going to be voting against the project because of the precedence of the pedestrian bridge over a primary street," Planner Damien Brown said. "The decision about the pedestrian bridge is not one we should gloss over."