ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission granted a preliminary/final land plan for redevelopment of a city landmark Tuesday afternoon.
The plan offered by Manhattan Building Co. would redevelop the former Neuweiler & Son Brewery building on the west shore of the Lehigh River located at 401 N. Front St. The applicant proposes to construct a mixed-use, seven-story building called "Neuweiler Lofts" featuring more than 324,000 square feet of apartments and 38,000 square feet of retail featuring 370 total parking spaces.
In the plans presented Tuesday, a breakdown of apartments indicated 64 three-bedroom units, 99 two-bedroom units, 81 one-bedroom units and 38 studio units for a 282-unit total. The plans included various amenities. They include a cafe bar, conference room, gym, lounge, and swimming pool.
From a design standpoint, the development will feature demolition with new construction, although aspects of the building, such as Neuweiler's tower, will remain. The new construction will feature copper, steel, and porcelain, among others.
In addition to the preliminary/final plan approval, planners granted a waiver of the city's Land Development Controls Ordinance, which requires that the horizontal distance from either the toe or top of an excavation or fill slope line shall be five feet, or half the vertical heights of the fill.
Manhattan Building Chief Legal and Vice President of Real Estate Development John Palumbo told planners an announcement on an "anchor tenant" would be forthcoming shortly.
Constructed in 1913, the original complex housed the former Neuweiler brewery until its eventual closing in 1968. The property is located in an area once known as "Brewer's Hill." In 1980 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation is mostly symbolic. Less than 3 percent of Historic Places are registered National Historic Landmarks.
In other news, planners granted preliminary/final plan approval requested by Lincoln Leadership Academy Foundation, which plans to construct a 24,000 square-foot middle school. The building would be home to roughly 500 students encompassing grades four through eight, according to engineers who spoke Tuesday afternoon. The building will feature a gym, cafeteria, kitchen and science laboratory. The building's construction will feature brick, glass and metal panel.
Finally, planners approved two separate street vacation requests. One involved Utica Street from the western property line of 16 W. Tilghman St. to 1 W. Allen St. The second involved the 900 block of North Lumber Street. However, a request to vacate Refwal Street from Clay Street to a dead end in the same request was withdrawn.
A third, vacating North Penn Street from West Chew Street to Oak Street requested by Sacred Heart Hospital of Allentown, was withdrawn following a discussion at the applicant's directive.