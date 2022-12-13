The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer J.G. Petrucci, is a 146,000 square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot.

Previously engineer Martin Smith, representing the applicant, said the warehouse project would have "about 100 employees." He said the revised plan before the planning commision moved the warehouse's loading dock to the building's back, facing American Parkway. Smith noted there could potentially be two end users. Previous versions had the building's height at about 40 feet.

A double row of evergreens will surround more than half the building, Smith said Tuesday afternoon. The site had been a part of Agere and features 40,000 to 50,000 yards of fill.

The company did a traffic and pedestrian study and those findings will be included in future submitted plans.

In other news, planners approved a land development plan for a 102,175 square-foot self-storage facility at 1051 American Parkway NE, offered also by Petrucci.

The buildings are comprised of a three-story, 21,125-square foot facility, and two single-story buildings, more than 10,000 square feet each. The site covers about eight acres. The applicant's professional staff noted earlier that designing a secondary access from American Parkway is technically not feasible and added both sites face steep slope design issues. Petrucci representatives said previously they are in discussions with an end-user.

The plan was revised to address a PPL Corp. right-of-way and the utility company is satisfied with the revision. However, the company still did not have a drawing to show planners Tuesday afternoon. Smith added there is no intent for outdoor storage on the site.

A left turn lane from North Bradford into the site is "something could be worked out there," Smith said. "We could accommodate a short left turn. Sidewalks will also be installed on all public right-of-ways.

The company is seeking two variances one for slope and one for retaining wall height. Both will be heard by the zoning hearing board.

In other news, the commission granted conditional preliminary/final approval for a proposed 133,000 square-foot warehouse at 1901 S. 12th Street. The plan, offered by WIP Allentown Redevelopment, features 31 loading docks and 95 employee parking spaces on an 8.6-acre property. The site has been actively used for years as a mall and fitness center.

The plan provides for a sidewalk configuration at the property's back and includes Americans with Disabilities Act compliance along with sidewalk frontage.

Pedestrian safety was a topic regarding nearby train traffic on property owned by Norfolk Southern. The developer and the city will discuss with the railroad company establishing a pedestrian walkway.

Finally, the planning commission granted final plan approval for a two-story apartment building. The plan, called The Lofts On 6th, is slated for 428 N. Sixth Street and was submitted by the Allentown Redevelopment Authority and will feature eight units.