ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed extending an adaptive reuse for a proposed apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The proposal, offered by developer Nat Hyman, is slated for 938 Washington St. The plan called for an additional 10 units, for a total of 46 units. The city's zoning hearing board had approved 36 units. A total of nine additional parking spaces were also offered.

"We are not changing the building one bit," Hyman said Tuesday afternoon. "We are adding parking to the back and adding a green space with benches for people to sit on and enjoy."

Hyman said he would provide a total of 48 parking spaces for tenants.

"We now have spread the parking out among three parcels...and all but nine of the spaces will be garages for each tenant," Hyman said.

The planning commission did not offer a formal recommendation but found generally the proposal to have acceptable unit counts and parking spaces. The commission did not address any zoning special exception issues.

In July 2022, the zoning hearing board denied Hyman's application to build 48 units at the site. Two years before in 2020 the developer received approval to build 36 units.