ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development, LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.

Officials with the restuarant said the facility would receive early morning deliveries. This proved problematic for the planning commission that tractor trailers had challenging sight lines to and from the restaurant. Tractor trailers "getting stuck on 19th Street" is a common occurrence, planners noted. Other issues were landscaping and automobile headlights.

Planners expressed concerns also about the project's layout and asked to have the building moved toward the property's west, or closer to North 19th Street. Specifically, turning left out of the facility and onto 19th Street could prove problematic for motorists.

"It can be a really challenging maneuver," Planner Jeff Glazier said.

Chairman Christian Brown urged the developer to review staff comments and "dial this in a little more."

In other news, the planning commission reviewed zoning change requests made to spur more development around the city's waterfront along the Lehigh River. The zoning change request was made by New Jersey-based Manhattan Building Corp. and involved three items.

The first would rezone two parcels along the newly constructed Riverside Drive between West Liberty and West Allen Streets from I-3 to B-5 zone, or the Urban Commercial District. The second would amend the city's zoning ordinance to allow area and yard requirements applied in the B2 District - or Central Business District - be applied in in certain parcels zoned B5 - or Urban Commercial District - by the Riverfront area.

After lengthy discussions, planners could not reach consensus on all three aspects of the legislation, with some recommending all three and some two. As a result, Christian Brown instructed city staff to send the planning commission's individual recommendations to City Council for review.