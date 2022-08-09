ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St.

Engineer Martin Smith, representing the applicant Tuesday afternoon, said the warehouse project would have "about 100 employees." He said the revised plan before the planning commission moved the warehouse's loading dock to the building's back, facing American Parkway. Smith noted there could be potentially be two end users. Previous versions had the building's height at about 40 feet.

"I like the new layout," Chairman Christian Brown said. "We expect it to be an attractive building." He added the warehouse should have "zero residential impact."

The second project involves three self-serve storage buildings located at 1051 American Parkway NE. The buildings are comprised of a three-story, 21,125-square foot facility, and two single-story buildings, more than 10,000 square feet each. The site covers about eight acres. Smith said designing a secondary access from American Parkway is technically not feasible, and added both sites face steep slope design issues. Petrucci representatives said Tuesday they are in discussions with an end-user.

"Both of these are kind of gateway projects," Brown said.

Smith said he would continue discussions with Allentown officials and resubmit proposals for future planning commission consideration.

Finally, planners tabled a preliminary/final plan for a 15,360-square foot facility, set for 702 E. Cedar St. The three buildings - designed tiered and separate - would be used for vehicle "dry storage." Two of the buildings would face Cedar Street, the other Gilmore Street.

Planners expressed concerns about issuing a sidewalk deferral and an omission of lighting in the plans. Brown said the project has a few zoning "cleanup" issues, but said overall the "use intensity" would not prove "disruptive" to neighboring homes, although the commission did recommend planting trees as a buffer.