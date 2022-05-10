ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a preliminary/final land plan for redevelopment of a city landmark Tuesday afternoon.
The plan offered by Manhattan Building Co. would redevelop the former Neuweiler & Son Brewery building on the west shore of the Lehigh River located at 401 N. Front St. The applicant proposes to construct a mixed-use building featuring more than 324,000 square feet of apartments and 38,000 square feet of retail featuring 358 total parking spaces. The plans presented Tuesday did not include the former loading dock and bottling building, which will also be converted, also as part of a larger area revitalization. The former bottling building will be demolished.
Manhattan Building Chief Legal and Vice President of Real Estate Development John Palumbo told planners the development will feature demolition with new construction, although aspects of the building, such as Neuweiler's tower, will remain.
"We're going to keep historic elements of the brewery," Palumbo said.
Chairman Christian Brown said it was "a shame" more of the original brewery under the plan would not be saved, "but there's not much" the planning commission can do.
"I'd love to have an opportunity to hang my hat on something to say 'no', but I can't," Brown said. He added the project has to be financially viable for any developer to take the financial risk.
Constructed in 1913, the original complex housed the former Neuweiler brewery until its eventual closing in 1968. The property is located in an area once known as "Brewer's Hill." In 1980 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation is mostly symbolic. Less than 3 percent of Historic Places are registered National Historic Landmarks.
Planners requested additional architectural detail and updated demolition plans before either recommending or not recommending the proposal.
In other news, planners approved an adaptive re-use application to convert a vacant warehouse at 938-952 Washington St. into 48 dwelling units. The original plan, proposed by developer Nat Hyman, featured 50 units rather than 48. That change fostered Tuesday's adaptive re-use application.
Finally, planners approved the street vacation of North Peach Street from the intersection with West Cedar Street to the intersection with Sumner Avenue.