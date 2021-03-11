ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Planning Commission this week cautiously put its support behind a proposed zoning change aimed at spurring more development around the city’s waterfront.
New Jersey-based Manhattan Building Corp. has been working with city officials for about a year on the zoning change that would allow more residential development along the Lehigh River and greater housing density in the surrounding neighborhood.
The developer presented its rezoning proposal to the Allentown Planning Commission last month. The company has been amassing properties for the last two years and either own or have options on several properties east and west of Front Street.
Manhattan Building Corp. said it has an option to complete the second phase of the Neuweiler Brewery redevelopment, which is currently being undertaken by the Brewers Hill development group. The developer has an option on the 11-acre former Iron Mountain warehouse property near Bucky Boyle Park. And its first proposed project is 50-apartment Riverview Lofts II building at Allen and Railroad streets on a parcel currently owned by the Allentown Parking Authority.
In February, planning commissioners delayed any decision on the rezoning request until they had more time to review the proposal. Company representatives said the zoning change would affect about 51 properties and characterized many of the properties as a combination of abandoned industrial sites, dilapidated garages, some commercial and deteriorating housing stock.
On Tuesday, developer attorney Joe Fitzpatrick said the primary driver behind the zoning amendment is changing the building height limit from 50 feet to up to 80 feet, if parking is integrated into the building. The proposed Riverview Lofts II, for instance, would feature ground level parking inside the building.
Fitzpatrick told planners that the current height limit restricts the mixed-use development that Manhattan Building Corp. is envisioning to help rejuvenate the neighborhood. The developer has characterized its proposal as a bridge between the nearby Waterfront development and the Center City arts district.
The zoning change would allow buildings to be built closer to the street, and lots would need to measure 24,000 square feet to qualify for development under the zoning change.
City planning staff and planning commissioners expressed some reservations about the proposed zoning change, including its affect on the neighborhood’s tight streets. Manhattan Building Vice President John Palumbo, however, noted that the streets are no narrower than Hamilton Street, which supports much denser development in the downtown.
Some planning commission members worried that another developer could bring less than ideal development, such as fast-food restaurants, to the neighborhood under the proposed zoning. And there was some discussion about whether development in the neighborhood should be allowed by special exception, allowing the zoning board to approve individual projects.
Fitzpatrick tried to assure the commission that the neighborhood is not conducive to development like fast food restaurants. And allowing development by permitted use instead of special exception would eliminate a case-by-case decision by the zoning board for every parking, density and height variance, he said.
The goal is to see a cohesive development of the neighborhood instead of a patchwork of single-family homes bastardized into apartments, Fitzpatrick said.
Planning Commissioner Damion Brown said the proposed zoning change wasn’t perfect but agreed that the neighborhood deserves a chance to grow and flourish. Commissioners largely supported the zoning change and agreed to recommend city council approve the proposal. Members directed the city’s planning director to forward a summary of the commission’s review along with its recommendation to city council.
Allentown City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter 6:30 p.m. March 17.