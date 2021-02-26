ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is accepting applications for its first Spanish-language edition Citizens Police Academy, according to a news release from the city.
Mayor Ray O’Connell, City Council Vice President Cynthia Mota and Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. made the announcement Friday afternoon at a news conference in City Council Chambers.
The training is designed to enhance community relations and provide citizens with insight into the criminal justice system. The city says the training is not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services.
The Citizens Police Academy will run Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning the first week of May 2021 for a period of several weeks. Topics will include crime scene processing, K9/ explosives dog demonstration, traffic, criminal investigations, and much more.
Information and applications can be found on the Allentown Police website or at the City Hall Information Desk. Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m.
For questions, contact the APD Community Outreach Division at 610-437-7721 ext. 2 or email APDcommunity@allentownpa.gov.
Attendance is limited. Allentown residents and Crime Watch group members will be given priority.
“In the past we have found that many citizens have simply seen a uniform, but through this program we hope now our Spanish-speaking residents can gain a better understanding about the rules, regulations and policies the police follow and come to understand the person behind the badge,” O’Connell said.