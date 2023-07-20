ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two juveniles were taken into custody after an encounter with police in Allentown early Thursday morning.

An officer on patrol heard gunshots in the area of 12th and Gordon streets around 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

The officer made contact with three juvenile males. As the officers approached the boys, one of them ran from the area, police said. The officer pursued the boy and took him into custody, according to police.

While taking the male into custody, police found that he possessed a loaded firearm, according to the news release. While the officer was trying to take the one boy into custody, he was surrounded by the other juveniles, police said.

Police say a second boy was taken into custody for failing to disperse and then spitting on one of the officers.

The first juvenile is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Authorities charged the second boy with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment.