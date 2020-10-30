ALLENTOWN, Pa. | After arguing with his girlfriend, a 27-year-old man allegedly showed up at her Allentown apartment and started firing into the building, according to investigators.
Christopher Cosme now faces attempted homicide and related charges in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting outside a Turner Street apartment building. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned Cosme, no confirmable address, early Friday morning. She denied bail on the grounds he’s considered a flight risk and a danger to the community.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Turner Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1 to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance with gunshots. Officers met with the victim, who reported arguing with Cosme over the phone. She alleges Cosme threatened to kill her during the argument, according to the criminal complaint. It’s not clear from court records when the argument took place.
On the night of the shooting, the victim said she arrived at home and heard someone knocking on the building’s front door as she approached the second-floor landing, according to court papers. She told police it was Cosme at the front door.
As the apartment opened, the victim reported hearing gunshots.
A witness, who opened the apartment door for the victim, reported seeing Cosme at the front door firing into the building. Police said they found shell casings outside the front door and saw that the building had been struck four times by gunfire.
Authorities charged Cosme with single counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied building and reckless endangerment. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25.