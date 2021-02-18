ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Investigators allege that a man tried to pay an undercover state trooper with drugs to kill his ex-girlfriend.
Allentown police on Wednesday arrested Dominic L. Escalera, no confirmable address, in connection with the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Authorities took him into custody at the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, where they say he planned to be during the assault in order to establish an alibi.
In late January, a detective with the Allentown Police Department began investigating an alleged plot by Escalera to exchange drugs for the assault or murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint filed against Escalera. Police said the woman obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Escalera on Feb. 8, alleging verbal and physical abuse and a fear her safety, according to court records.
During the investigation, an undercover trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police was communicating with Escalera. On Sunday, the trooper spoke with Escalera, who allegedly agreed to provide 150 Ecstasy pills as payment for either assaulting or killing his ex. He also allegedly agreed to provide the gun.
Authorities said Escalera gave the trooper a picture of the woman and her home address. On Wednesday, he met with the trooper to give him a .44 caliber Ruger revolver. The gun was loaded with four rounds, and he handed the trooper a bag containing another 29 rounds. Investigators later learned that the gun was reported stolen to Allentown police in 2019.
After providing the gun, Escalera and the trooper drove past the woman’s house before the trooper dropped him off at the Wind Creek Casino, so he could establish his alibi.
Authorities arrested Escalera shortly after he was dropped off and discovered he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
During an interview with police, Escalera allegedly admitted buying the gun off the street about three weeks earlier from an unknown person. He also allegedly admitted agreeing to pay the trooper in Ecstasy, which he did not have with him at the time.
A records check showed Escalera was convicted in Union County, N.J., in 2006 and 2017 of felony drug and aggravated assault charges, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
Allentown police charged Escalera with attempted homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of body armor. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned him early Thursday morning, setting bail at $500,000.
Escalera failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.