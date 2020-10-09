ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A pair of Allentown men is facing charges after allegedly taking turns pointing a rifle at the victim.
Allentown police charged Alejandro M. Acevedo and Edilio J. Gonzalez Pichardo with assault in connection with the incident that unfolded late last week in the 700 block of North Seventh Street.
Officers were dispatched about 10:15 a.m. Oct. 2 to the 700 block of North Seventh Street to investigate a report of a person with a weapon. Authorities were alerted that a silver car pulled up to the victim’s home, and that a man stepped out of the vehicle pointing a rifle at the victim, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers that the new boyfriend of his child’s mother – later identified as Gonzalez Pichardo – pulled up outside his home with Acevedo in the passenger seat. Gonzalez Pichardo allegedly stepped out of the car with a rifle trained on the victim, telling the man that he was going to shoot him, according to court papers.
The victim described the weapon as an assault-style rifle.
After parking his car, Gonzalez Pichardo handed the rifle to Acevedo, who allegedly aimed the gun at the victim while Gonzalez Pichardo continued arguing. Back inside the car, Gonzalez Pichardo took the gun back, rolled down the window and pointed it at the victim again before driving away.
Officers found the car about two blocks away. Acevedo reportedly tried to run from the area but was quickly caught. Gonzalez Pichardo, meanwhile, drove away and parked in the 600 block of North Morris Street. He was found and apprehended a short time later. A search of his car allegedly turned up two bag and a tube of marijuana and a grinder.
Both men face single misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Gonzalez Pichardo, setting bail at $50,000. District Judge Joseph Heffelfinger arraigned Acevedo later that evening, setting bail at $75,000. Gonzalez Pichardo was released from custody the following day ahead of a Nov. 20 preliminary hearing after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. Acevedo was unable to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail.