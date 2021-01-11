ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When Allentown police responded for a report of someone passed out in a running car, officers allege they found a plethora of illegal drugs and two stolen handguns.
Authorities charged Victor L. Rivera, of West Berwick Street in Easton, with drug and weapons offenses following his arrest early Sunday morning. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 36-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $100,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 800 block of Wyoming Street about 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man passed out in a running vehicle. Officers arrived to find Rivera in the driver’s seat with a handgun and a knife right next to him, according to the criminal complaint.
Police opened the doors and removed Rivera without issue. Officers also removed the loaded gun which was in plain view and within arm’s reach of Rivera.
A search of the car turned up about 222 plastic baggies of crack, several plastic baggies of meth, one bag of marijuana and 10 containers of Oxycodone and empty baggies, according to authorities. Police said they recovered two stolen and loaded Smith and Wesson handguns.
The criminal complaint does not indicate why Rivera may have been passed out in the running car, but court records show he is charged with public drunkenness.
Police charged Rivera with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, all felonies. He also faces three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and single counts of carrying a firearm without a license, marijuana possession, public drunkenness and driving with a suspended license.
Rivera failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.