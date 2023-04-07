ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police officers responded to a call on Thursday, April 6th, 2023, reporting shots being fired in the 800 block of Turner Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered evidence of shots being fired and were given a description of the suspect by witnesses. Officers quickly located and apprehended a man who matched the given description without incident.

During the investigation, officers found and seized a firearm.

The Allentown Police Department charged 26-year-old Rafael Carrasco-Rayan, from the 200 Block of Gordon Street in Allentown, PA, with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

No further information regarding the incident will be released at this time.