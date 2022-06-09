ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men were arrested after threatening to shoot another man, police report.
Officers responded to the area of 7th and Gordon St. in Allentown just after 4:46 p.m. Wednesday.
A report from police says officers were able to locate the suspects and a vehicle nearby. The men were arrested, and a 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle.
The suspects were identified as Luis Angel Vargas, 24, of Allentown and Damen Williams-Baskin, 23, of Easton.
Vargas is charged with simple possession. possession with intent to deliver, driving under suspension and windshield obstructions and wipers.
Damen Williams-Baskin is charged with possession of a firearm with altered manufactures number, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple possession and possession with intent to deliver.