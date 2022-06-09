Shooting generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men were arrested after threatening to shoot another man, police report. 

Officers responded to the area of 7th and Gordon St. in Allentown just after 4:46 p.m. Wednesday. 

A report from police says officers were able to locate the suspects and a vehicle nearby. The men were arrested, and a 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle. 

The suspects were identified as Luis Angel Vargas, 24, of Allentown and Damen Williams-Baskin, 23, of Easton. 

Vargas is charged with simple possession. possession with intent to deliver, driving under suspension and windshield obstructions and wipers. 

Damen Williams-Baskin is charged with possession of a firearm with altered manufactures number, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple possession and possession with intent to deliver.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you