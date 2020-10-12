ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The victims of an early-morning home invasion and robbery told Allentown police that three men allegedly kicked in the front door and stole about $7,000 in cash.
Allentown police announced Saturday the arrests of Richard Robinson and Kasson Green in connection with a robbery at a home in the 1300 block of Emmett Street. Authorities arrested the two men after their failed attempts to flee the area on foot and in a car.
District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned both men on nearly a dozen charges hours after their arrests. Bail was set at $250,000 for the 33-year-old Robinson. The judge denied bail for the 34-year-old Green because of charges in other states, prior bail violations and “multiple violent priors,” according to online court records.
Allentown police were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1300 block of Emmett Street for a report of a home invasion and arrived to find a man running from the house. An officer gave chase, and the man later identified as Robinson allegedly ditched a gun during the pursuit, according to the criminal complaint.
Another officer arrived to find a black car with two men in the front seat driving away from the house. The driver threw the car in reverse and crashed into a garage, prompting the passenger to hop out and run, according to police. The driver then crashed into the police car, disabling it before crashing head on into another vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Green, tried to unsuccessfully to run.
The tenant told authorities that three men kicked in the front door and demanded at gunpoint everyone’s cash and belongings, according to police. One of the three men allegedly fired his gun inside the home. Court papers do not specify who allegedly fired his gun.
During the robbery, the intruders allegedly began assaulting one of the guests, who sustained a cut to the back of the head which was bleeding badly. The tenant claims $7,000 and several cell phones were stolen from her guests.
Police said a witness identified Robinson and Green as two of the intruders.
A search of the car allegedly turned up a handgun that was reported stolen out of North Carolina.
Authorities said a records check revealed that Green, no confirmable address, did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon and that he is not permitted to even possess a gun thanks to an aggravated assault and manslaughter conviction.
As for Robinson, police allege the Newark, N.J., resident ditched a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. After he was caught, authorities said they found $3,914 and identification from one of the victims. Police said he also had the cuff of a latex glove around his wrist similar to torn gloves found in the 1300 block of Emmett Street.
Robinson faces two counts of robbery and single counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.
Green, meanwhile, faces two counts of receiving stolen property and single counts of conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
Robinson failed to post bail. Both men were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30.