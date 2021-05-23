crash accident wreck generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are asking for video or information about a crash that sent one person to the hospital. 

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Lehigh and Fayette streets. 

The area was closed to traffic while police conducted their investigation. 

Anyone with information or video of incident are asked to contact the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7753 or to submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website.

