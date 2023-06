ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Campers and their mentors were excited today to start the Allentown Police Athletic League summer camp.

They all met up at the PAL building on West Hamilton Street.

The camp gives youngsters something to do in the summer, taking part in activities and going on field trips.

The Police Athletic League is a nonprofit chartered in 1956.

According to its website, it is "dedicated to fostering relationships between police officers and city youth through mentorship and athletics."