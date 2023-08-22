ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police believe video may shed more light on a deadly hit-and-run. The victim was hit and left for dead near Fourth and Tilghman streets.
A neighbor's doorbell camera footage shows the moments after Allentown Police say a pedestrian was struck by an SUV that left the scene.
One neighbor who didn't want to be identified described video.
"You really couldn't see what exactly happened. On the camera you can see there is nobody on the ground, and a few minutes later a bus had passed and there's a man lying on the ground," said the woman.
The video shows multiple cars pass. No one is seen stopping or perhaps even noticing someone was on the ground.
Allentown Police are using video from the area to help investigate the fatal crash that killed 58-year-old Agustine Ibanez-Morales Thursday night. Those who live and work in the area say the road is dangerous during the day, and even more concerning at night.
Louis Pagan owns Pagan's Place at the intersection of Tilghman and Jordan streets in Allentown.
"Cars come flying throughout Tilghman Street grabbing all kinds of lights and once they see the stretch, they just floor it," said Pagan as he described the traffic outside of his business.
He was there the night Ibanez-Morales lost his life.
"First I heard a car squeak tire, and then I saw the cruiser lights outside," Pagan continued.
The Lehigh County Coroner says Ibanez-Morales died from his injuries a short time after the accident.
Police say they have custody of a white SUV that was involved, but because the investigation is ongoing, they can't comment on whether the driver will face charges.