ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - An Allentown police captain is taking the helm of a Berks County police department.
Capt. Jim Keiser will take over as police chief of the Northern Berks Regional Police Department.
His first day is June 2.
He was offered the position at the police commission's May 10th meeting, a commissioner said.
The department, which covers Leesport and Ontelaunee and Maidencreek townships, was almost disbanded after a police commission vote in November, but the commission reversed its decision a few months later.
Keiser has been with the Allentown Police Department since 1997.
Meanwhile, Allentown's police chief has also been offered a new chief role for a Berks department. Chief Glenn Granitz received a conditional offer from West Reading to be its next police chief. Borough council voted to approve the offer Wednesday night. No word yet on if he will accept the position.