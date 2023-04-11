ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several people were arrested after an incident involving a police car in Allentown on Tuesday morning.

Allentown police say several vehicles were struck during a police investigation.

An Allentown police cruiser was seen with front passenger-side damage in the 1400 block of Gordon Street.

Police said several arrests were made after the incident, but that investigators are still sorting out the details of what happened.

No civilians were hurt and there is no danger to the public, police said.

Authorities are expected to release more details later Tuesday.