ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mayor Matt Tuerk helped celebrate the opening of the new lobby at the Allentown police headquarters.
Tuerk says the new lobby is a space created to be welcoming and inviting to anyone who needs to enter it.
Chief Charles Roca wanted something accessible at police headquarters in the 400 block of Hamilton Street.
There's a self-service kiosk where people can fill out information on minor incidents, and a drop box where people can dispose of unused or expired medications.
"They're able to come here at any time. We're open 24/7 365 days," Roca said during Friday's ribbon-cutting. "They can file a report, they can file a complaint, they can file a compliment, and come through and talk with our officers."
It's the second upgrade for first responders in Allentown this week. On Wednesday, the fire department received a $130,000 grant to help build the department's new Emergency Operations Center. The ground-breaking on that is set for July.