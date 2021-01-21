ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a rape last summer in Allentown.
Allentown police charged Nelson L. Tirado-Sanchez, no confirmable address, with a felony count of rape and a misdemeanor count of simple assault in connection with the attack last July.
Authorities said the victim contacted the Allentown Police Department on July 21 in connection with the alleged attack that occurred a day earlier.
The victim told police that Tirado-Sanchez had come to her Allentown home about 2:30 p.m. July 20, according to the criminal complaint. She alleges that Tirado-Sanchez put her in a bear hug and locked her apartment door as she tried to leave, according to court records.
The criminal complaint does not indicate how Tirado-Sanchez may have known the victim.
The victim told police that Tirado-Sanchez raped her and pushed, shoved and bit her during the assault. Authorities noted bruising on her arm, wrist and leg. Investigators said sexual assault kit was completed at St. Luke’s Allentown hospital.
Police charged Tirado-Sanchez on Wednesday, and District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 26-year-old later that night, setting bail at $25,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22.