ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Two Allentown men are facing multiple gun charges after a dispute on Tuesday, police say.
Allentown police said Wednesday they were following a lead on a public disturbance on Tuesday evening, happening in the area of Seventh and Turner streets.
There they found two men creating a disturbance, and a loaded handgun was displayed, according to police records. They do not say who was holding the gun, or if it was fired.
Eddie Clemons, 43, and Xavier Arnold, 18, both of Allentown, were charged with various gun-related charges, such as carrying a firearm without a license, police say.