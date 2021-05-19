Handgun gun generic 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Two Allentown men are facing multiple gun charges after a dispute on Tuesday, police say.

Allentown police said Wednesday they were following a lead on a public disturbance on Tuesday evening, happening in the area of Seventh and Turner streets.

There they found two men creating a disturbance, and a loaded handgun was displayed, according to police records. They do not say who was holding the gun, or if it was fired.

Eddie Clemons, 43, and Xavier Arnold, 18, both of Allentown, were charged with various gun-related charges, such as carrying a firearm without a license, police say. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.