ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was arrested after a foot chase and struggle in Allentown.

David Jones, 27, is accused of threatening people with a gun in the 600 block of N. Eighth Street on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Officers spotted the man shortly after the initial call. He ran and police gave chase, and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Police found a loaded gun on scene.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Jones was charged with person not to possess, use, manufacture, control sell or transfer firearms; trespassing; firearms not to be carried without a license; evading arrest; terroristic threats; resisting arrest; simple assault; reckless endangerment; disorderly conduct; criminal mischief and possessing instruments of crime.