ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As many avoid crowded malls and turn to online shopping, porch pirates are looking to capitalize here in the area. Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz said so himself.
"While some other types of crimes have fallen during the pandemic, one area of rise that we have definitely seen is definitely related to package theft," said Granitz.
He said there are some ways to prevent it from happening to you. Use a doorbell camera, ship items to your workplace or to a nearby locker service. Amazon also sells lockboxes for around $100.
"We've seen some here in town where people have gotten creative and made their own lockbox. Very easy to do. Leave that master lock open and then close it and then the delivery person closes it when they leave," he said.
Anything you can think of to make the endeavors of a porch pirate more difficult. He says it also pays to get to know the people next door.
"Here in Allentown, a lot of our residents are close together. It's important to know your neighbor so they can know who's supposed to be on your porch, who's coming and going," he said.
Let's just say you're not as slick as some of these thieves. Granitz says the worth of what's stolen could change the punishment for those who are caught.
"Here in Allentown, on a state and local level, we're going to have theft and receiving stolen property charges, which, depending on the value of an item, can move very quickly from a misdemeanor to a felony," he said.
Granitz said the department regularly posts photos of reported porch pirates in the hopes of deterring those in the future but encourages everyone to be aware.
"This is a problem. It's happening all over the area, the country as we navigate this, so keeping your eyes and ears open is definitely important," he said.