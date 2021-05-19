WEST READING, Pa. - Glenn Granitz, currently Allentown's police chief, has received a conditional offer from West Reading to be its next police chief.
West Reading Borough Council unanimously approved the offer of conditional employment to Granitz at its meeting Wednesday.
The borough's mayor says the department is preparing for Granitz's arrival, but it could still be weeks before he takes the reins. It's still not clear if Granitz will accept the position, or if he has informed the city of Allentown of any decision.
Granitz was named Allentown's interim police chief in 2019, when he became the city's fifth police chief in four years.
Granitz, who lives in Allentown, was born and raised in the city and graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School. He rose through the ranks of the Allentown Police Department.
According to the city's website, he was hired by the department in November 2001 and graduated from the Allentown Police Academy in May 2002. He started working on patrol before making Criminal Investigations Division Detective in 2005.
In his time as chief, he has expressed support for community policing and engagement with all Allentown residents.