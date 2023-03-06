ALLENTOWN, Pa. - While we don't know all the details of Gov. Josh Shapiro's first budget address, the governor has dropped some hints.

One proposal gaining a lot of traction is a new, three-year tax credit incentive for newly certified police officers, teachers, and nurses of up to $2,500 a year.

"It's a step in the right direction, I believe there's more that can be done as well," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Roca thinks the idea could make an impact, with recruitment in the city, across the state, and across the country proving to be difficult.

"And anything that helps incentivize people that become a police officer is great because it leads to a very good career where you can make an impact," Roca said.

Shapiro has said he wants to recruit 2,000 new police officers.

"When you have people who are engaged, especially those who are a champion for these issues, we can make change," Roca said.

"I can tell you, across the country from speaking to other mayors, there is a challenge in finding people who want to be police officers," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

Tuerk also likes the idea. He was invited to attend the address in Harrisburg by the governor's office.

Aside from the tax credit, Tuerk says he believes the speech will focus on three main themes.

"A commitment to supporting kids and education in the commonwealth, making sure we have an economy that works for everyone, and improving public safety," Tuerk said.

Also expect investments in community programs, manufacturing, tech research, and child care.

The makeup of the legislature has changed considerably since the last budget.

The chambers are now divided, with Democrats controlling the House. Republicans still have the Senate. So, whatever Shapiro puts forward Tuesday will have to appeal to both sides of the aisle.