WEST READING, Pa. - Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. has resigned to accept the same position in West Reading Borough, Berks County, according to a news release from the city of Allentown.
Granitz has served as chief of the department since September 2019. His resignation is effective June 16.
West Reading Borough said in a news release that Granitz will start his new position on June 28.
In a statement West Reading Borough Council President Jack Gombach said "during our meetings he offered a vision for our police department that was in line with our community values."
Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell commended Granitz on his leadership of the department. He credited him with lowering the crime rate and strengthening the relationship with the community.
“I will miss serving the residents of Allentown and I will miss working with the men and women of APD. I look forward to the new opportunities that are available to me and my family going forward,” Granitz said.
“Recruiting female and Hispanic officers at an unprecedented rate is one of the many accomplishments of my administration,” Granitz said. Entrance into the CALEA national police accreditation program for the first time in our city’s history is another.”
Granitz will now move from a department of more than 200 officers to one that has only 12.
Granitz was born and raised in Allentown. He graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and was hired by the department in 2001. He became chief in 2019.
He becomes the 5th APD Chief in seven years to leave the department.
Four Allentown council members we spoke to all wanted the 20-year vet to stay. Former Allentown Captain and current Councilman Daryl Hendricks, says he feels sick at hearing the news and the force needs stability.
Josh Siegel says Granitz has deep community relationships, and people trust and admire his leadership.
Some are speculating the chief applied for the West Reading spot over concern on who would win the mayor's race. Others said a small department would provide a better work-life balance.
The force is also losing a captain to Berks County. James Keiser is set to become the chief of the Northern Berks Regional Police Department in June.