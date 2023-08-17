ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A police SWAT team had a section of downtown Allentown closed for hours Thursday as officers worked to detain a wanted person.

It all started around 1 p.m.Thursday on South 8th Street, between Walnut, Jackson, and Union streets.

Police say they were called there for a report of a wanted person, and they shut the area down as a precaution.

Late Thursday afternoon, authorities say the person was taken into custody and the road reopened.

Police have not identified the person, or said what that person is wanted for.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you