ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A police SWAT team had a section of downtown Allentown closed for hours Thursday as officers worked to detain a wanted person.

It all started around 1 p.m.Thursday on South 8th Street, between Walnut, Jackson, and Union streets.

Police say they were called there for a report of a wanted person, and they shut the area down as a precaution.

Late Thursday afternoon, authorities say the person was taken into custody and the road reopened.

Police have not identified the person, or said what that person is wanted for.