ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department said Wednesday it is continuing to crack down on illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

In the past 30 days officers have stopped and impounded eight dirt bikes and ATV's that created hazards on the roadway, according to a news release from city police.

The people driving the vehicles have been cited for Pennsylvania Vehicle Code offenses, including but not limited to: failure to be licensed, required financial responsibility, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

City police say their efforts will be ongoing.

The department is asking the community to continue to provide information on locations of garages or establishments where operators and vehicles gather. Information regarding illegal dirt bikes or ATVs can be provided to the department's TIP 411 site, submitted through APDCOMMUNITY@allentownpa.gov, or by calling the Allentown Police Department Desk at 610-437-7753.