ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Louis Pagan has owned Pagan's Place at the intersection of Tilghman and Jordan streets in Allentown for 45 years.

He says the traffic in the neighborhood is so bad, he doesn't let his kids play outside. He says he heard the fatal crash that killed 58-year-old Agustine Ibanez-Morales Thursday night.

"That's rough, that's rough," said Pagan.

According to police, Ibanez-Morales was struck around 11:05 p.m.

Police say they have custody of a white SUV involved in the accident. But because the investigation is ongoing, they can't comment on whether the driver will face charges.

Several neighbors say they also heard the accident and came outside to see Ibanez-Morales on the sidewalk.

One neighbor who didn't want to be identified says the fatal hit and run was sad, but not a surprise.

"That's sad, that's really sad. That was definitely a hit and run. I don't know who hit him but to hit somebody and leave them lying in the street like that is terrible, it really is," said the woman.

The Lehigh County Coroner says Ibanez-Morales died from his injuries a short time after the accident.

While police have not said if speed was a factor, Pagan says neighbors have been trying to do something to slow traffic down for years.

"We've asked the City Of Allentown to put like speed bumps or stop signs there. They say they can't, cars come flying throughout Tilghman Street grabbing all kinds of lights and once they see the stretch they just floor it," said Pagan.

Police say they have a lot of video that may shed more light on what happened, including footage from a city camera just down the street.