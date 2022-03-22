ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say they have been making arrests in recent days against illegal operators of dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, and illegal motorcycles.
On Friday, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Allentown Police Department observed a non-legal quad type of all-terrain vehicle along with several additional dirt bikes and motorcycles illegally operating on 7th. Street near Cedar Street, according to a news release from city police.
Officers were able to get close enough to the illegal vehicles to direct them to dismount from the vehicles when one of the drivers accelerated heavily to get away from an officer, city police said. The officer, who was attempting to take the driver into custody, was drug behind the all-terrain vehicle, according to police. The ATV hit two parked cars and came to rest, according to the news release.
Luis Alvarez, of South Whitehall Township, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, escape, careless driving, and reckless driving.
On Saturday, at approximately 7 p.m., officers observed two illegal dirt bikes operating in a reckless manner on North Irving Street in Green Street, according to the news release.
Police say neither vehicle displayed registration plates. As officers continued concentrated patrols of the area, one of the illegal vehicles and the operator were located nearby and when they observed the police officer the driver attempted to flee but was located and taken into custody, city police said.
Howard Chester Giering Jr., 23, of Allentown, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while operating privilege is suspended, drivers required to be licensed, required financial responsibility, reckless driving, and registration and certificate of title required.
The Allentown Police Department says it conducted an operation Monday focused on addressing the quality-of-life issues caused by the illegal use of dirt bikes and other all-terrain vehicles throughout the city. During the operation, three dirt bikes and one all-terrain vehicle were stopped and impounded, police said.
Through the subsequent response and investigation, the people operating the vehicles will be cited with various violations of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.
Anyone with information concerning the illegal operation of dirt bikes or all-terrain vehicles is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department at 610-437- 7753 or to submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website.