ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say they're cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes and, in some cases, confiscating them.
Neighbors in the city’s southside say it’s an issue they’ve dealt with for years.
"Early morning. In the middle of the day. In the evening,” one woman said.
"It's a mess,” Cindy Lazarus added.
Lazarus has looked at and listened to illegal street bikes for years, but says she doesn’t believe the nuisance is worth a report to Allentown police.
"Nothing gets done. Why complain?" Just sit there and open a beer and watch the show,” she said.
However, in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Allentown police showed proof of its new crackdown with a post of at least four bikes officers confiscated in recent days.
Neighbors tell us they have a lot of concerns when it comes to these bikes, but one that kept coming up time and time again is that so many of them are ignoring basic rules of the road, like stopping at stop signs.
"They don't obey the stop signs. They don't obey traffic lights. They just don't obey,” one neighbor said.
The woman didn’t want her face shown on camera, but did show us home security video from Tuesday, showing five guys on dirt bikes running a stop sign outside her home.
"If you're driving you have to stop yourself and then let them go their way. If you don't stop, then they get angry,” she said.
In another video clip, it appears the driver of a black pickup didn't want to get into an altercation and instead let an ATV and dirt bike cut him off.
"I would like to see more police around the neighborhoods. More law enforcement. I think that will help with the issue,” she said.