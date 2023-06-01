ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I'm very pleased to say that this year, it's really pretty quiet," said Gail Hoover.

As another summer approaches, she's enjoying the silence of her Allentown neighborhood for the first time in two years.

"We're all living here together, and one of the reasons you wanna be here is it's a nice, quiet neighborhood."

But, Gail tells us, that wasn't always the case. Loud trucks and music were becoming a nuisance. But luckily, that's no longer the case.

"I have to say, Allentown police did a fabulous job of addressing this consistently," Hoover said.

She credits officers for enforcing noise violations. It's something they've done for years. But with summer almost here, they want to preserve the quality of life in the city.

"Allentown has always had on the books a noise ordinance," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Police are looking to the community to keep an ear out, whether it's loud cars, fireworks, music, or any noise that disrupts the people around them. And those nuisances could lead to citations and tickets.

"We want people to be educated and to know that this is exactly what's going to happen. There's consequences for that action," said Roca.

They're also cracking down on loud noises in apartment buildings, where too many noise complaints could eventually lead to an eviction.

"It's important that we try to be neighborly- yes, we're in a city. But it's important to also consider your neighbors," said Roca.

Neighbors like Gail Hoover, who can now say they're looking forward to their peaceful summer.

"I love to sit out, hang out. It's just quiet. And I like that," said Hoover.

If you have a noise complaint, please call the Allentown Police non-emergency number: 610-437-7751.