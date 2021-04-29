ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inside a Cedar Crest College lab Professor Scott Hoke and his team analyze specific Allentown police data.
"We are not only monitoring the outcomes the officers engage in when they interact with a community member but also evaluating how they are trained and the effectiveness of the training," Hoke said.
Results will give the APD and the city suggestions on how best to handle mental health crisis situations.
"I'm really hoping for a true co-response model or really a mental health-first responder model," Councilman Josh Siegel said.
The city is currently studying the Bensalem Police Department and the CAHOOTS program in Oregon.The Bucks County township launched a two-year pilot program where mental health crisis experts ride with police to deescalate high-pressure situations.
Siegel favors CAHOOTS, which uses a medic and a behavioral health crisis worker to handle non-violent calls. Out of 24,000 calls in 2019, police backup was needed only 150 times, the program says.
"The calls are still being responded to, the community is still being kept safe, we are just changing the ways we respond to calls," Siegel said.
Allentown recently hired two community intervention specialists to work with police on mental health cases.
Councilman and former Allentown police Captain Daryl Hendricks says instead of copying another city he wants to see data from Cedar Crest first.
"Allentown is unique, and you have to look at these things uniquely and see what fits best," Hendricks said.
Cedar Crest plans to have six-month updates for the next three years.
Bensalem answered 80 unique calls for people that needed mental health help since December. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says the early success lends itself that the two-year pilot program will be replicated in other townships. So far he says it's exceeded his very high expectations.