ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department unveiled a change in its patrol vehicles.

The new color palette was chosen to enhance visibility and align with police departments nationwide, promoting a recognizable and authoritative presence on the streets, said police representatives.

The Allentown Police Department introduced the change Sunday.

"Our updated patrol vehicle design is more than just a visual transformation; it's a representation of our commitment to modernization and effectiveness in serving our community," said Police Chief Charles Roca. "As the Department looks to the future, this change reflects our pledge to uphold public safety and the principles of service and professionalism."

The community is encouraged to keep an eye out for the gradual transition of patrol vehicles to the new black-and-white design, expected to be fully executed over the course of the next year.