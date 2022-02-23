ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new YouTube series called Allentown Police on the Road aims to bring law enforcement and the community together.

"We want to be part of healing the community and also let them know what the Police Department is doing," said Allentown Chief of Police Charles Roca.

"Our communication with the community was kinda hampered so what do we do? We get in the car with the police officers," said Crime Prevention Officer Luiz Garcia.

Each episode takes viewers along for a ride with an Allentown Police Officer and gives a first-hand look at what they do day-to-day throughout the city.

Garcia is one of the creative eyes behind this series. He handles the filming and editing of each episode.

"Our secretary in the community outreach unit, she came up with the concept as far as 'hey maybe we should be doing something like this,'" Garcia said.

There are currently 14 episodes posted on the Allentown Police On The Road Youtube page. Each video highlights a new officer and a new scenario.

"You can see that there's that level of folks wanting to connect and communicate," Garcia said.

If you want to hear more about the Allentown Police's community outreach efforts, you can check them out on Twitter, Facebook, or listen to Chief Roca's Podcast episodes.

