ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It may seem like, well, common sense.
"Locking your doors, turn lights on, reporting any suspicious activity," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
But the Allentown Police Department says simple steps like those are often overlooked and could be the difference in preventing a break in. They've launched an initiative called #9PMRoutine.
"We thought it was important that our community has an understanding of how to prepare, how to safeguard oneself," Roca said.
It's a check list, a reminder for people to make sure their cars and doors are locked, nothing is inside their vehicle that might be appealing to thieves, and porch lights are turned on. Many often overlook these simple steps.
"We all have busy lives, we all have children, our jobs, we forget things, I forget things, a laptop, bag, or maybe an empty bag and somebody thinks it's something and they go in and take it and break your glass," said Luiz Garcia, a Crime Prevention Officer with the Allentown Police Department.
The department hopes it helps curb the rash of car thefts, and they're getting the word out through social media.
"We reach about 100 to 200,000 on our social media," Garcia said.
And while some may be skeptical, the Allentown Police Department hopes the 9 p.m. routine does become a habit, making people tougher targets.