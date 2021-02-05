ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When police came upon a man asleep in his car with pot and a half bottle of alcohol, a search allegedly revealed evidence of a recent burglary.
Allentown police charged Carmelo J. Pardo for allegedly breaking into a South Eighth Street grocery store and a South Fourth Street gas station, stealing cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. He was arrested outside a convenience store allegedly with a trunk full of evidence. Authorities also arrested Iris Rodriguez in connection with one of the break-ins.
Officers were dispatched to the Jayden Grocery Store about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 29 to investigate a reported burglary. Surveillance video from the store shows a man and a woman inside stealing merchandise, according to the criminal complaint filed against Pardo.
Investigators said the man was wearing a “distinctive” red and blue jacket and can be seen carrying a Ryobi tool bag containing cartons of cigarettes and other items, according to records. The store owner reported that several cartons of cigarettes, other merchandise and money from a safe was stolen. The intruders also allegedly broke into two lottery ticket machines, steaking lottery tickets and cash. The damage and stolen items totaled more than $10,000, according to police.
Allentown police said they determined Pardo was a suspect and that he drove a black Acura.
About 5:30 a.m. Jan. 31, a patrolman spotted the Acura parked outside the South Fourth Street 7-Eleven with Pardo asleep in the driver’s seat. In plain view on the passenger seat was marijuana and a half bottle of alcohol, according to police.
Pardo gave officers permission to search the car, and they allegedly found the jacket seen in the surveillance video on the backseat. Officers allege they also found several lottery tickets with serial numbers matching the stolen ones. In the trunk, authorities said they found the Ryobi tool bag full of cigarettes and vaping sticks.
As for Iris Rodriguez, police arrested her Jan. 30 on unrelated drug charges. She was allegedly wearing the same clothing as the woman captured on surveillance video in the grocery store break-in the day before. She allegedly admitted to the burglary.
Authorities allege Pardo also broke into a Sunoco gas station at 1602 S. Fourth St. on Jan. 28. Officers responded to an alarm call shortly before 5 a.m. and arrived to find a broken window. Inside, they found a lottery ticket machine damaged with about $5,000 removed. Police recovered surveillance footage and determined Pardo was the alleged burglar.
Police charged Pardo, of Auburn Street, with two felony counts each of burglary and conspiracy and a single misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 38-year-old Monday, setting bail at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
He was released from custody on Tuesday after posting $1,000 cash bail.
Rodriguez, of Cedar Street, faces single felony counts of burglary and theft. She was arraigned Jan. 30 with bail set at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash option. The 43-year-old failed to post bail and remains in Lehigh County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24.