ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man accused in an early-morning hit-and-run faces drug and weapons charges after police allege they found a handgun, cocaine, heroin and Ecstasy in his car.
Allentown police arrested Nikolas Davis, of South Idaho Street, after reportedly finding him early Friday morning passed out in his running car that was parked in the middle of the street. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 28-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
Police were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday to Fifth and Tilghman streets to investigate a hit-and-run crash. The victim told officers that a white vehicle struck his vehicle from behind and took off north on Penn Street, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers searching for the vehicle found a white Chrysler with front-end damage parked in the middle of the 400 block of James Street. The driver’s door was open, and police could see a foot hanging out of the car.
Authorities said Davis was passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Officers reportedly shook him several times to wake him up.
When asked what he was doing, Davis reportedly “mumbled and slurred but no actual words came out,” according to court records. When asked where he was, Davis replied, “South side.” He was not.
Allegedly smelling of alcohol and apparently unable to find his identification, police asked Davis to step out of the vehicle, which is when they spotted a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol on the driver’s side floor of the car.
Along with the handgun, officers allegedly found 38 baggies of suspected heroin, eight baggies of suspected cocaine and several baggies of Ecstasy. Police said they also recovered three cell phones, packaging materials, a scale and $5,666 in cash.
The one thing Davis did not have was a valid driver’s license, which was suspended for driving under the influence, according to police. Authorities said a records check also revealed a 2017 conviction for aggravated assault.
Davis now faces single counts of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license and three counts of possession with intent to deliver, all felonies. He also faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, accident involving damage and driving with a suspended license. It’s unclear whether Davis faces DUI charges.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.