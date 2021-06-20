ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities released some information about why there was a heavy police presence in part of Allentown on Saturday night.
Police said one person was shot in the area of Gordon Street Saturday night and was taken to a nearby hospital. It happened less than 24 hours after another shooting police said happened late Friday night.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
"You get really nervous, you know when something happens like that," said Allentown resident Tracey Schork.
Schork was inside her Allentown home Saturday night when she saw police cars rushing towards Gordon Street.
"More and more and more just came down, so I'm just like something's going on outside of the house," said Schork.
Police said a person was found with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Sixth Street around 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators could be seen in the area of Gordon Street for at least a couple of hours.
Several evidence markers had been placed along a sidewalk near the intersection of Gordon and Sixth streets.
"They brought one person out on a stretcher, it was like a matter of seconds they brought that person out," said Schork.
This comes less than 24 hours after police said another shooting left one person wounded in the 700 block of Chestnut Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
"It happens all the time," said Schork.
Allentown police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to reach out to them.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Tip 411 App on the department's Facebook page.
Police said both victims were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive. There is still no word if any arrests have been made.