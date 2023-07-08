ALLENTOWN, Pa -- Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and car in a residential area of the city.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ott and Greenleaf streets. The motorcyclist, a young man, was killed. Officials have not identified him yet.

The crash left the motorcycle mangled and the side-rear of the car heavily damaged.

Police said the intersection was going to be closed for an extended period of time while accident investigation continues.

