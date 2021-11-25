ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles.
It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the 2200 block of South 12th Street.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Raymond Geisler of Emmaus.
Geisler was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Wednesday.
Police say a car and an SUV were involved.
A tractor trailer stopped at the scene but it was not involved in the crash.
It's not clear what caused the crash.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death.