ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the 2200 block of South 12th Street.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Raymond Geisler of Emmaus. 

Geisler was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Wednesday.

Police say a car and an SUV were involved.

A tractor trailer stopped at the scene but it was not involved in the crash.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.