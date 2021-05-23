Shooting generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting. They are asking anyone with information to contact authorities. 

Police say the shooting happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23 in the 400 Block of Oak Street. 

Once on scene, officers say they located an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or the department website

