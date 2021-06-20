ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are asking for information about a Saturday night shooting in the city. 

Officials say they responded to a shots fired call in the area of Church and Gordon Streets around 7:40 p.m. 

Once on scene, police report finding evidence of a shooting. One person suffering from a gunshot wound was located roughly a block away in the 300 block of 6th Street. 

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. 

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Department website.

